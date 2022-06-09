Dash (DASH) Hits Market Cap of $622.68 Million

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. During the last seven days, Dash has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. One Dash coin can currently be bought for approximately $57.84 or 0.00191746 BTC on exchanges. Dash has a market capitalization of $622.68 million and approximately $90.06 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003241 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00004344 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000470 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00009669 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001170 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003321 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $99.18 or 0.00328789 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Dash Profile

Dash (DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,765,857 coins. Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dash is www.dash.org . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “

Dash is an open-source blockchain and cryptocurrency focused on offering a fast, cheap global payments network that is decentralized in nature. According to the project’s white paper, Dash seeks to improve upon Bitcoin (BTC) by providing stronger privacy and faster transactions.

Dash, whose name comes from “digital cash,” was launched in January 2014 as a fork of Litecoin (LTC). Since going live, Dash has grown to include features such as a two-tier network with incentivized nodes, including “masternodes,” and decentralized project governance; InstantSend, which allows for instantly settled payments; ChainLocks, which makes the Dash blockchain instantly immutable; and PrivateSend, which offers additional optional privacy for transactions.

“

Buying and Selling Dash

