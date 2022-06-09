Data Storage (OTCMKTS:DTST) Trading Down 2.9%

Data Storage Co. (OTCMKTS:DTST – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.00 and last traded at $3.00. Approximately 34,962 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,294,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.09.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Data Storage in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.18. The firm has a market cap of $20.44 million, a P/E ratio of 60.00 and a beta of 0.73.

Data Storage ( OTCMKTS:DTST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.06. Data Storage had a return on equity of 2.02% and a net margin of 1.92%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DTST. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Data Storage during the third quarter valued at about $514,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Data Storage by 12.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 6,992 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Data Storage during the fourth quarter valued at about $169,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Data Storage during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. boosted its position in Data Storage by 4.5% during the first quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 344,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 14,825 shares in the last quarter. 8.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Data Storage Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DTST)

Data Storage Corporation provides multi-cloud information technology solutions primarily in the United States. The company offers data protection and disaster recovery solutions; high availability, data vaulting, DRaaS, IaaS, message logic, standby server, support and maintenance and internet solutions.

