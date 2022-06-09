Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Sandler Capital Management

Sandler Capital Management lowered its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,174 shares during the period. Sandler Capital Management’s holdings in Datadog were worth $3,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in Datadog by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Datadog by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Datadog by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Datadog by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Datadog by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 23,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. 65.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Datadog alerts:

DDOG stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $107.37. 59,597 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,486,873. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.68 and its 200-day moving average is $141.64. The company has a market cap of $33.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10,528,000.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.33. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.15 and a 12 month high of $199.68.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $363.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.81 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 1.53% and a net margin of 0.17%. Datadog’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

DDOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Datadog from $220.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on Datadog from $228.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Datadog in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on Datadog from $225.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Datadog from $195.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Datadog currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.86.

In related news, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.23, for a total value of $465,712.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Agarwal sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.68, for a total transaction of $326,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,612 shares of company stock valued at $12,304,579 over the last quarter. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Datadog Company Profile (Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.