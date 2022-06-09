David M. Rubenstein Sells 2,000,000 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Stock

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $77,340,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,249,644 shares in the company, valued at $1,131,083,733.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CG opened at $38.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of 5.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.11 and a 200-day moving average of $46.54. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.62 and a 52-week high of $60.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $779.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 41.54% and a net margin of 33.77%. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This is an increase from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is 17.69%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,028,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $744,989,000 after purchasing an additional 6,093,214 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 103,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,895,000 after purchasing an additional 53,309 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 484.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 739,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,954,000 after purchasing an additional 612,800 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,878,000. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

CG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. JMP Securities began coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on The Carlyle Group from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.59.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

