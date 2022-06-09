DEAPcoin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $8.11 Million (DEP)

DEAPcoin (DEP) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 8th. DEAPcoin has a market capitalization of $91.20 million and $8.11 million worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DEAPcoin has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. One DEAPcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0178 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DEAPcoin Profile

DEAPcoin (CRYPTO:DEP) is a coin. Its launch date was August 27th, 2019. DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,113,746,285 coins. DEAPcoin’s official Twitter account is @PlayMining_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . DEAPcoin’s official website is dea.sg

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

DEAPcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEAPcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEAPcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEAPcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

