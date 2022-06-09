DEAPcoin Trading Down 5% Over Last 7 Days (DEP)

DEAPcoin (DEP) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 9th. In the last week, DEAPcoin has traded down 5% against the US dollar. One DEAPcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0174 or 0.00000058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DEAPcoin has a total market cap of $97.87 million and approximately $7.50 million worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30,080.72 or 0.99989404 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003328 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003323 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00030587 BTC.

DEAPcoin Coin Profile

DEP is a coin. Its launch date was August 27th, 2019. DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,614,234,898 coins. DEAPcoin’s official website is dea.sg . DEAPcoin’s official Twitter account is @PlayMining_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

