Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $30.60 Million

Equities analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) will report $30.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $28.44 million to $32.00 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $23.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 29.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $126.96 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $116.09 million to $134.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $155.94 million, with estimates ranging from $127.83 million to $172.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

Get Deciphera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.17 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 79.96% and a negative net margin of 279.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.06) earnings per share.

Separately, Barclays downgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.11.

Shares of DCPH stock traded up $0.48 on Wednesday, hitting $12.44. The stock had a trading volume of 791,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348,874. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.34. The company has a market cap of $823.74 million, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.40. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $6.51 and a one year high of $12.84.

In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Brightstar Associates Llc purchased 1,478,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $14,789,780.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 18,051,348 shares in the company, valued at $180,513,480. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,860,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $373,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 255.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 10,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 304,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after buying an additional 9,648 shares during the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (DCPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.