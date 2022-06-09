DeHive (DHV) Achieves Market Cap of $498,158.12

DeHive (DHV) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. Over the last seven days, DeHive has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. DeHive has a total market capitalization of $498,158.12 and approximately $77,020.00 worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeHive coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000411 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 38% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.43 or 0.00319836 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003315 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002104 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001330 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $131.92 or 0.00437527 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00030706 BTC.

About DeHive

DeHive’s total supply is 5,614,361 coins and its circulating supply is 4,019,375 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance

Buying and Selling DeHive

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeHive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeHive should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeHive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

