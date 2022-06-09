Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the technology company on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th.

Dell Technologies has a payout ratio of 18.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Dell Technologies to earn $6.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.9%.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $50.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $38.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Dell Technologies has a 52 week low of $38.33 and a 52 week high of $61.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.95.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The technology company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.23 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 126.94% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Dell Technologies will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,789 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $277,872.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,197,792. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 124,718 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total value of $6,674,907.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 327,907 shares of company stock worth $17,145,029 in the last 90 days. 47.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. 30.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DELL. Raymond James lowered their price target on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Evercore ISI raised Dell Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dell Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.71.

About Dell Technologies (Get Rating)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.