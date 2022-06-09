Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Purchased by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 505.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,466 shares during the period. Delta Air Lines accounts for about 0.8% of Seven Eight Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $4,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 71,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 8,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 65,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 54,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 10,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 63.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DAL traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.42. 249,091 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,919,178. The firm has a market cap of $23.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.56 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.25. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.75 and a 12-month high of $47.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 41.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 125.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.55) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Barclays raised shares of Delta Air Lines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.47.

In related news, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 12,780 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $532,287.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 90,373 shares in the company, valued at $3,764,035.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 27,664 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total transaction of $1,094,111.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 446,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,667,459.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,270 shares of company stock worth $3,035,835 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

