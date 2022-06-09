Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) Stock Holdings Decreased by Select Equity Group L.P.

Select Equity Group L.P. lowered its stake in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,533,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 288,582 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. owned 3.60% of Deluxe worth $49,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of Deluxe by 243.7% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Deluxe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Deluxe during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Argyle Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Deluxe during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Deluxe during the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DLX. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Deluxe from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Deluxe from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Deluxe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

Shares of NYSE:DLX opened at $22.57 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.67 and a 200-day moving average of $30.19. The firm has a market cap of $970.28 million, a P/E ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 1.46. Deluxe Co. has a twelve month low of $22.41 and a twelve month high of $48.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Deluxe had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 32.33%. The company had revenue of $556.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.09%.

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; web hosting and design services, data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions, such as digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services.

