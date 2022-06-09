Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Stock Price Up 4.5%

Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM – Get Rating) shares rose 4.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.35 and last traded at $2.33. Approximately 84,255 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 13,632,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.23.

DM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Desktop Metal to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Desktop Metal from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Desktop Metal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Desktop Metal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

The company has a market cap of $717.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.18.

Desktop Metal ( NYSE:DM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $56.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.50 million. Desktop Metal had a negative net margin of 173.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.59%. On average, analysts anticipate that Desktop Metal, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ric Fulop bought 128,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.08 per share, with a total value of $525,708.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Desktop Metal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $372,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal by 302.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,089,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,030,000 after buying an additional 3,074,140 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 189,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 57,800 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal by 301.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 38,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 4,560 shares in the last quarter. 39.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Desktop Metal Company Profile (NYSE:DM)

Desktop Metal, Inc engages in manufacture and sale of additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; and Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber platform that offers a desktop 3D printer.

