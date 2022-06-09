Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Diageo plc (LON:DGE – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,050 ($50.75).

DGE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,900 ($48.87) target price on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,850 ($48.25) price objective on Diageo in a report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,700 ($58.90) price objective on Diageo in a report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,700 ($58.90) price objective on Diageo in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 3,900 ($48.87) price objective on Diageo in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Get Diageo alerts:

Shares of LON DGE traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 3,598.50 ($45.09). 3,819,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,852,068. The firm has a market capitalization of £82.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69. Diageo has a 52 week low of GBX 3,282.50 ($41.13) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,110 ($51.50). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.58, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,825.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,796.44.

In related news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 206 shares of Diageo stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 4,007 ($50.21) per share, with a total value of £8,254.42 ($10,343.88).

Diageo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.