Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by Citizens National Bank Trust Department

Citizens National Bank Trust Department cut its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 52.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,705 shares during the quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 44.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 617.1% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 14,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 12,644 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Diageo by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Diageo by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Diageo by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 15,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,141,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DEO traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $181.96. The stock had a trading volume of 14,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,613. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $175.46 and a 52 week high of $223.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.82.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DEO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $214.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Societe Generale upped their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,250 ($53.26) to GBX 4,500 ($56.39) in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,462.80.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

