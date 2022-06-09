DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) Receives $201.25 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $201.25.

DSRLF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DiaSorin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of DiaSorin from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Get DiaSorin alerts:

DiaSorin stock remained flat at $$122.74 during trading hours on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.35. DiaSorin has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $238.29.

DiaSorin S.p.A. develops, manufactures, and distributes immunodiagnostics and molecular diagnostics testing kits in Europe, Africa, North America, Central and South America, the Asia Pacific, and China. The company provides various immunodiagnostic LIAISON platforms, including LIAISON XS, LIAISON XL, and LIAISON XL LAS; and molecular diagnostics platform comprising of LIAISON MDX for use in the amplification of nucleic acids to diagnose viral infections through the identification of virus in patient's biological sample.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DiaSorin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiaSorin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.