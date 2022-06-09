DigitalBits (XDB) Market Capitalization Achieves $138.12 Million

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. DigitalBits has a market capitalization of $138.12 million and approximately $2.03 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigitalBits coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000478 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, DigitalBits has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.88 or 0.00191964 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003260 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00004350 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00010161 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001173 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003322 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $100.27 or 0.00332577 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000361 BTC.

DigitalBits Coin Profile

DigitalBits (CRYPTO:XDB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 959,045,512 coins. The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io . The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

