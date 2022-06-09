DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 321,221 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 4,680,052 shares.The stock last traded at $5.39 and had previously closed at $5.39.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DBRG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised DigitalBridge Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered DigitalBridge Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised DigitalBridge Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on DigitalBridge Group from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.25.

The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.18.

DigitalBridge Group ( NYSE:DBRG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.47). DigitalBridge Group had a negative return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 30.95%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 338.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 222.1% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DigitalBridge Group

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a leading global digital infrastructure REIT and private equity firm. With a heritage of over 25 years investing in and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure, the DigitalBridge team manages a $35 billion portfolio of digital infrastructure assets on behalf of its limited partners and shareholders.

