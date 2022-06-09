DILA Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:DILA) Trading Up 0.4%

DILA Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DILA – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.83 and last traded at $9.83. Approximately 50,763 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 743% from the average daily volume of 6,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.79.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.79.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DILA. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of DILA Capital Acquisition by 0.4% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 326,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DILA Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $1,713,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in shares of DILA Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,454,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of DILA Capital Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,215,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of DILA Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $828,000.

DILA Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology-enabled companies doing business primarily in Latin America.

