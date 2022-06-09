Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:GUSH) Trading 7.7% Higher

Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:GUSH – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $253.71 and last traded at $253.61. 850,224 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 1,687,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $235.39.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $182.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.85.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $362,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its stake in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares by 13.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $277,000.

