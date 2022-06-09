dKargo Trading 1.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (DKA)

dKargo (DKA) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 9th. dKargo has a market capitalization of $62.77 million and approximately $2.82 million worth of dKargo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dKargo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0617 or 0.00000205 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, dKargo has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About dKargo

dKargo is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2020. dKargo’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,017,709,366 coins. dKargo’s official Twitter account is @dKargo_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . dKargo’s official website is dkargo.io/main_en.html . dKargo’s official message board is medium.com/dkargo

According to CryptoCompare, “dKargo is a collaboration based distributed protocol for the next generation, which enables efficient and transparent logistics network using the blockchain technology. DKA, the platform-based token, allows various stakeholders on the value chain to participate in the open platform more voluntarily and actively. We intend to implement ‘flexible logistics’ by doing this, which was unimaginable in the existing ‘closed logistics’ network environment. DKA is a platform-based token. Participants of the platform can receive DKA as a reward for contributing logistics data in the system. Staking DKA will allow the stakeholders to provide services on the platform and can be used as an alternate payment method for any logistics services received. “

Buying and Selling dKargo

