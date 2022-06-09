DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $147.05 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating) to report $147.05 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for DMC Global’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $148.10 million and the lowest is $146.00 million. DMC Global reported sales of $65.44 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 124.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that DMC Global will report full-year sales of $599.41 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $583.72 million to $615.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $687.70 million, with estimates ranging from $630.00 million to $745.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow DMC Global.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $138.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.25 million. DMC Global had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 149.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BOOM shares. StockNews.com cut shares of DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Sidoti cut their price objective on shares of DMC Global from $55.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of DMC Global from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.75.

In other news, Director Richard P. Graff sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $34,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin T. Longe sold 5,854 shares of DMC Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total transaction of $127,441.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,238.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,876 shares of company stock valued at $162,506. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in DMC Global by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 565,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,415,000 after acquiring an additional 13,052 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DMC Global by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in DMC Global during the third quarter worth approximately $796,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in DMC Global by 100.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 10,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in DMC Global by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 66,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 5,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BOOM traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,657. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $522.13 million, a P/E ratio of -38.00, a P/E/G ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.11. DMC Global has a 1-year low of $18.74 and a 1-year high of $63.50.

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of technical products for the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building materials, including storefronts and entrances, windows, curtain walls, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and engineered steel, aluminum, and wood door and window systems.

