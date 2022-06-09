Don-key (DON) Hits Market Cap of $2.05 Million

Don-key (DON) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 8th. Don-key has a market cap of $2.05 million and $86,866.00 worth of Don-key was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Don-key has traded up 3.1% against the dollar. One Don-key coin can currently be bought for $0.0337 or 0.00000111 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Don-key alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000264 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002488 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00017671 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.35 or 0.00202704 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00006297 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000802 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Don-key Coin Profile

Don-key (DON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Don-key’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,808,131 coins. Don-key’s official Twitter account is @Don_key_finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Donationcoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency specifically branded for use in giving, sharing, charitable donations and for the underdog. It uses the Scrypt algorithm. “

Don-key Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Don-key directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Don-key should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Don-key using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Don-key Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Don-key and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.