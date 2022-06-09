DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Director Shona L. Brown Sells 1,250 Shares of Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $88,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 88,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,241,463.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of DASH stock opened at $73.79 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.09 and a 200-day moving average of $111.56. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.60 and a 12-month high of $257.25. The firm has a market cap of $25.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.23 and a beta of 1.03.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.08). DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 11.29% and a negative net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DASH. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in DoorDash by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 61,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,207,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in DoorDash by 112.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 918,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,695,000 after buying an additional 486,965 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in DoorDash by 834.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 142,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,807,000 after buying an additional 126,998 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in DoorDash by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in DoorDash by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,236,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,394,000 after buying an additional 229,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reduced their target price on DoorDash from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $142.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.24.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

