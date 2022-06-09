DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Director Shona L. Brown Sells 1,250 Shares of Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $88,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 88,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,241,463.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of DASH stock opened at $73.79 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.09 and a 200-day moving average of $111.56. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.60 and a 12-month high of $257.25. The firm has a market cap of $25.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.23 and a beta of 1.03.
DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.08). DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 11.29% and a negative net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reduced their target price on DoorDash from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $142.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.24.
About DoorDash (Get Rating)
DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.
