DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor (NYSE:DTP) Plans $0.78 Quarterly Dividend

DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor (NYSE:DTP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.7813 per share on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

Shares of NYSE DTP opened at $52.29 on Thursday. DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor has a fifty-two week low of $48.31 and a fifty-two week high of $54.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.58.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,541,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,836,000 after purchasing an additional 9,683 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,197,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,808,000 after acquiring an additional 27,166 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor during the first quarter worth $15,880,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 271,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,934,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor by 6.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 131,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,010,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

