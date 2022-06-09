Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Cut to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $18.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $16.00.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DNB. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set an underperform rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dun & Bradstreet has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.63.

NYSE:DNB opened at $15.81 on Monday. Dun & Bradstreet has a 1 year low of $14.31 and a 1 year high of $22.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of -87.83, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.60.

Dun & Bradstreet ( NYSE:DNB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a positive return on equity of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $536.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.29 million. Dun & Bradstreet’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dun & Bradstreet will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Chinh Chu sold 121,209 shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $2,013,281.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,009,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,862,712.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 58,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,773,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,805,000 after acquiring an additional 50,906 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,114,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 387.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,576,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,772,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter. 93.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

