Dunxin Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF – Get Rating) shares dropped 2.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.66 and last traded at $0.67. Approximately 217,473 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 200,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.69.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dunxin Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Dunxin Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dunxin Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.62% of the company’s stock.
Dunxin Financial Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF)
