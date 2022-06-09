DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.00-$5.25 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.DXC Technology also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.85-$4.15 EPS.

DXC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DXC Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.31.

NYSE:DXC traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,239,598. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.08 and a 200-day moving average of $32.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. DXC Technology has a 52-week low of $27.28 and a 52-week high of $44.18.

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in DXC Technology by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in DXC Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in DXC Technology in the first quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in DXC Technology by 11.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

