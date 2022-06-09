Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 29,615 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 991,541 shares.The stock last traded at $16.50 and had previously closed at $16.07.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dynex Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Dynex Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.75 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dynex Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jonestrading lowered their target price on shares of Dynex Capital from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.58.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $607.25 million, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Dynex Capital ( NYSE:DX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). Dynex Capital had a net margin of 159.69% and a return on equity of 9.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.49%. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.10%.

In other news, CEO Byron L. Boston purchased 2,000 shares of Dynex Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 394,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,319,216. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DX. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Dynex Capital by 234.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,726,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313,061 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Dynex Capital by 11.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,225,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,744,000 after purchasing an additional 341,472 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 10.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,043,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,898,000 after acquiring an additional 100,259 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 10.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 888,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,502,000 after buying an additional 81,536 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 800,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,382,000 after buying an additional 185,935 shares during the period. 39.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dynex Capital Company Profile (NYSE:DX)

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

