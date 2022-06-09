e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Insider Mandy J. Fields Sells 16,686 Shares of Stock

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) insider Mandy J. Fields sold 16,686 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $428,830.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 157,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,039,397.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE ELF opened at $26.69 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.14. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.10 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.49 and a 12-month high of $33.63.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $105.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.22 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ELF. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 8,340.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 125.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 2,175.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f., W3LL PEOPLE, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

