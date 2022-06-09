e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.78-$0.81 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $432.00 million-$440.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $401.63 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on ELF. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.00.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ELF traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.63. 5,025 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 648,194. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12 month low of $20.49 and a 12 month high of $33.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.10 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.14.

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 5.55%. The company had revenue of $105.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 82,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $2,172,578.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,437,453.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 14,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total value of $404,818.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,219 shares in the company, valued at $5,015,730.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 236,717 shares of company stock worth $6,194,420. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELF. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 727,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,736,000 after acquiring an additional 177,725 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 408,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,872,000 after acquiring an additional 55,190 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 338,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,266 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 785,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,071,000 after purchasing an additional 60,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 191,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,350,000 after purchasing an additional 11,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile (Get Rating)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f., W3LL PEOPLE, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.