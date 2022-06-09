Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.036 per share on Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

EVF stock opened at $5.78 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a 12-month low of $5.49 and a 12-month high of $7.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.42.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 6,394 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 68,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 26,665 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 16,885 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 329,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after buying an additional 42,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.

