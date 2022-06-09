Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.036 per share on Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.
Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
EVF stock opened at $5.78 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a 12-month low of $5.49 and a 12-month high of $7.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.42.
Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.
