eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.38 Billion

Brokerages expect that eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) will announce $2.38 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for eBay’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.40 billion and the lowest is $2.36 billion. eBay posted sales of $2.67 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that eBay will report full-year sales of $9.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.57 billion to $9.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $10.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.66 billion to $10.63 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover eBay.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.14). eBay had a net margin of 113.26% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EBAY. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of eBay from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of eBay from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of eBay from $64.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, eBay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.31.

In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $174,202.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,845.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 7,942 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $358,660.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,259.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 61,098 shares of company stock worth $3,229,390. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of eBay by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 397,233 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $22,745,000 after buying an additional 62,200 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,504 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 6,272 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 780,449 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $44,689,000 after purchasing an additional 106,825 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 105.4% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,274,224 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $302,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706,942 shares during the period. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EBAY stock traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $47.68. The company had a trading volume of 4,401,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,190,920. eBay has a 12-month low of $43.28 and a 12-month high of $81.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.55. The stock has a market cap of $26.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.16%.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

