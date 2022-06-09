eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTR) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($0.84) Per Share

eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen forecasts that the company will earn ($0.84) per share for the year.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.69. The company had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on EFTR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded eFFECTOR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on eFFECTOR Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, eFFECTOR Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.74.

Shares of EFTR stock opened at $1.54 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.73 and a 200-day moving average of $4.88. The company has a current ratio of 18.38, a quick ratio of 18.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. eFFECTOR Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $40.42.

In other news, CFO Michael Byrnes acquired 25,000 shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.33 per share, for a total transaction of $33,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,879.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen T. Worland acquired 20,000 shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.37 per share, for a total transaction of $27,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,978 shares in the company, valued at $294,519.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,462 shares of company stock valued at $110,221 over the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EFTR. SR One Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,487,000. OUP Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $8,493,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $2,744,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics by 299.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 71,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $430,000. 51.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About eFFECTOR Therapeutics

eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of selective translation regulator inhibitors for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is Tomivosertib, an oral small-molecule inhibitor of MNK that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

