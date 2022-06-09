Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) Shares Sold by Kepos Capital LP

Kepos Capital LP lessened its holdings in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS – Get Rating) by 70.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,800 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP’s holdings in Electric Last Mile Solutions were worth $141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Electric Last Mile Solutions in the second quarter valued at $1,045,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Electric Last Mile Solutions by 27.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Electric Last Mile Solutions in the third quarter valued at $4,575,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Electric Last Mile Solutions by 2,317.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in the third quarter valued at $125,000. 12.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ELMS opened at $0.58 on Thursday. Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $12.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.92.

Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc, a commercial electric vehicle solutions company, focuses on designing, engineering, manufacturing, and customizing electric ‘last mile' delivery and utility vehicles. It offers Class 1 commercial electric vehicle in the U.S. market and focuses on producing Class 3 Urban Utility electric vehicle.

