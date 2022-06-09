Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.16-$0.27 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.20 billion-$1.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.44 billion.Electronic Arts also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.05-$7.15 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ EA traded down $2.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $136.45. The stock had a trading volume of 57,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,305,654. The company has a market capitalization of $38.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.92, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.81. Electronic Arts has a 1-year low of $109.24 and a 1-year high of $148.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $127.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.77.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.54%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EA shares. Wedbush dropped their target price on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $164.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $158.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Electronic Arts from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $183.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded Electronic Arts from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $141.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $155.54.

In other Electronic Arts news, COO Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.85, for a total transaction of $430,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 36,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,095,795. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.29, for a total value of $121,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,638 shares of company stock valued at $6,984,354 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,802,596 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,758,246,000 after acquiring an additional 149,746 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,386,994 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $175,469,000 after buying an additional 31,091 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 17.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,283,292 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $162,347,000 after buying an additional 192,402 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 866,675 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $109,653,000 after buying an additional 13,934 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 735,099 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $96,983,000 after buying an additional 179,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

