Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

NASDAQ ELTK opened at $4.11 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.03. The company has a market cap of $24.07 million, a P/E ratio of 4.57 and a beta of -2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.35. Eltek has a one year low of $3.52 and a one year high of $7.35.

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.76 million for the quarter. Eltek had a return on equity of 27.98% and a net margin of 14.48%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eltek stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Eltek Ltd. ( NASDAQ:ELTK Get Rating ) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,628 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,557 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.65% of Eltek worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs, and flexible circuitry boards. It also offers high density interconnect, flex-rigid, and multi-layered boards.

