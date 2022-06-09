Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
NASDAQ ELTK opened at $4.11 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.03. The company has a market cap of $24.07 million, a P/E ratio of 4.57 and a beta of -2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.35. Eltek has a one year low of $3.52 and a one year high of $7.35.
Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.76 million for the quarter. Eltek had a return on equity of 27.98% and a net margin of 14.48%.
Eltek Company Profile (Get Rating)
Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs, and flexible circuitry boards. It also offers high density interconnect, flex-rigid, and multi-layered boards.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eltek (ELTK)
- It’s Time To Get Interested In Ethereum Again
- Stratasys Stock Forming a Tradeable Bottom
- How to Invest in Water Stocks: A Tutorial for Investors
- Expedia Group: Recovering with the Travel Industry
- It’s Time To Grab The Lovesac Company By The Shorts
Receive News & Ratings for Eltek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eltek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.