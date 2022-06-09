Empty Set Dollar (ESD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.17 Million

Empty Set Dollar (ESD) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 9th. One Empty Set Dollar coin can currently be bought for $0.0049 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Empty Set Dollar has traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar. Empty Set Dollar has a market cap of $2.17 million and $15,214.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.96 or 0.00228346 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003309 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002124 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001324 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $117.36 or 0.00388621 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00030638 BTC.

About Empty Set Dollar

Empty Set Dollar launched on August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. The official message board for Empty Set Dollar is medium.com/@0xans . Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

Empty Set Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empty Set Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Empty Set Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Empty Set Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

