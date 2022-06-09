Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Trading 2.5% Higher

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) traded up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $44.57 and last traded at $44.51. 1,831 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 333,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.43.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $101.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price (down previously from $114.00) on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.75.

The company has a market cap of $918.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.37.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ENTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $18.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 28.80% and a negative net margin of 122.68%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.09) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Nathalie Adda sold 50,559 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total value of $3,601,317.57. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,491,767.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 6,000 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total transaction of $406,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 89,344 shares of company stock valued at $6,374,719. 11.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ENTA. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $68,633,000. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $14,146,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 173.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 289,844 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,674,000 after acquiring an additional 183,676 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,308,586 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,145,000 after acquiring an additional 181,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Global Management Ltd. bought a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $12,428,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

