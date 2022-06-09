Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.54.

Several analysts recently commented on ENLAY shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Enel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Enel from €9.20 ($9.89) to €9.00 ($9.68) in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Enel from €9.00 ($9.68) to €7.20 ($7.74) in a research report on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Enel from €9.50 ($10.22) to €9.00 ($9.68) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Enel from €9.60 ($10.32) to €9.20 ($9.89) in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Enel stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.16. 6,599,158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 906,975. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.68. Enel has a fifty-two week low of $5.89 and a fifty-two week high of $9.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and distribution grids; and designs, constructs, and operates merchant lines.

