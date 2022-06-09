Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Chevron comprises about 3.7% of Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $928,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,676,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at $628,138.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $165.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Societe Generale downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.32.

NYSE CVX traded down $2.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $178.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,031,402. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $168.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.27. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $92.86 and a 12 month high of $182.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 16.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.38%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

