Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals accounts for 2.1% of Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 3,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $363,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 16,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,973,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. SRB Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,387,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 376,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,571,000 after purchasing an additional 30,506 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APD traded up $2.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $255.05. The stock had a trading volume of 15,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,218. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $260.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $216.24 and a one year high of $316.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.54%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $302.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $305.27.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

