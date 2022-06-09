Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC Takes $421,000 Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,810 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 753,928 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,881,000 after acquiring an additional 63,048 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC bought a new position in Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 79,385 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 38,759 shares during the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,774,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $506,000. 58.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$42.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.20.

Shares of Suncor Energy stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,689,586. The stock has a market cap of $59.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.10 and a 52 week high of $42.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.85.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.18 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 15.69%. On average, equities analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.3623 dividend. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently 43.57%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

