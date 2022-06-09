EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Hits New 1-Year High at $11.70

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.70 and last traded at $11.70, with a volume of 84267 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.37.

A number of research firms recently commented on ENLC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on EnLink Midstream from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on EnLink Midstream from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on EnLink Midstream from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EnLink Midstream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.43.

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.71 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 321.43%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 353.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,998,286 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,658,000 after buying an additional 2,337,105 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 43,392,248 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $298,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606,488 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the first quarter valued at $11,177,000. Fractal Investments LLC bought a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at $7,025,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 366.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,110,768 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,653,000 after purchasing an additional 872,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.98% of the company’s stock.

About EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC)

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and stabilizing, trans-loading , and condensate crude oil , as well as providing brine disposal services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.