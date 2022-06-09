Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $219.00

Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $219.00 and last traded at $219.00, with a volume of 175 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $220.70.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enstar Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Enstar Group from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $239.62 and its 200-day moving average is $250.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Enstar Group ( NASDAQ:ESGR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($4.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $128.00 million for the quarter.

In other Enstar Group news, Director Stone Point Capital Llc sold 89,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.74, for a total transaction of $19,999,824.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,546,196 shares in the company, valued at $344,399,697.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 28.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. raised its stake in Enstar Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 1,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Enstar Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enstar Group in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in Enstar Group in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

Enstar Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It engages in the run-off property and casualty, and other non-life lines insurance businesses. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

