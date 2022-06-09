ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.10-$3.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.09. The company issued revenue guidance of -.ESCO Technologies also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.84-$0.91 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ESCO Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ESCO Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Get ESCO Technologies alerts:

ESE traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $67.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,785. ESCO Technologies has a 52-week low of $60.03 and a 52-week high of $97.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.85.

ESCO Technologies ( NYSE:ESE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $204.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that ESCO Technologies will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.17%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in ESCO Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ESCO Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $265,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in ESCO Technologies by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in ESCO Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $379,000. Institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Shielding and Test segments. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ESCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.