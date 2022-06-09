ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) Sets New 1-Year Low at $3.57

ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.57 and last traded at $3.60, with a volume of 5672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.78.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim began coverage on ESS Tech in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ESS Tech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of ESS Tech from $18.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on ESS Tech in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on ESS Tech from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.57.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 12.04 and a quick ratio of 12.04.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of ESS Tech in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. CPR Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in ESS Tech during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new stake in ESS Tech during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in ESS Tech during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of ESS Tech in the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.12% of the company’s stock.

ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

