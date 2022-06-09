Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $14.00-$14.32 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Essex Property Trust also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $3.55-$3.61 EPS.

Shares of ESS traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $276.85. 2,963 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 499,632. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a PE ratio of 45.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.75. Essex Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $274.50 and a fifty-two week high of $363.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $316.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $330.31.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by ($2.23). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 26.81% and a return on equity of 5.25%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.07 EPS. Research analysts predict that Essex Property Trust will post 14.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.70%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ESS shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $382.00 to $342.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays lowered Essex Property Trust from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $367.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $343.00 to $313.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Essex Property Trust from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $347.69.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 12,132 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.19, for a total value of $4,236,373.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Angela L. Kleiman sold 6,309 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.21, for a total value of $2,234,710.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,614,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,667,195,000 after purchasing an additional 184,047 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust in the first quarter valued at about $21,256,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,104,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $381,453,000 after buying an additional 37,651 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the first quarter worth about $11,814,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 4.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 631,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,152,000 after buying an additional 28,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

About Essex Property Trust (Get Rating)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.