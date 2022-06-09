ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ) Shares Down 0.4%

Shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ – Get Rating) were down 0.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.44 and last traded at $11.58. Approximately 687,664 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 1,703,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.63.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.67.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SILJ. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF by 262.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000.

