Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CLWT opened at $1.72 on Monday. Euro Tech has a 52 week low of $1.18 and a 52 week high of $3.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.75.

Get Euro Tech alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Euro Tech stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited ( NASDAQ:CLWT Get Rating ) by 88.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 177,126 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,973 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 3.44% of Euro Tech worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

Euro Tech Company Profile (Get Rating)

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Euro Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euro Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.