Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ CLWT opened at $1.72 on Monday. Euro Tech has a 52 week low of $1.18 and a 52 week high of $3.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.75.
The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th.
Euro Tech Company Profile (Get Rating)
Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.
