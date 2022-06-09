European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE-UN) Shares Down 0.9%

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE-UN – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$4.44 and last traded at C$4.45. Approximately 49,869 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at C$4.49.

The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 360.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$390.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.95.

ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES's REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada's only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

